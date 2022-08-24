Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 24,779 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,016,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Target were worth $215,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $161.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.21 and its 200 day moving average is $188.66. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

