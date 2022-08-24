State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $10.67 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.3 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $321.99 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.57 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.31.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total value of $3,957,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,480,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total transaction of $3,957,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,480,283.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,826 shares of company stock worth $13,089,848 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.