International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,433,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $183,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 79,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 141,105 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Up 3.1 %

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.