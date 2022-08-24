Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,340 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $159,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

