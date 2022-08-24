Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 5,262 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $160,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $1,616,903 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $392.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.36. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

