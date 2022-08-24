Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 639,019 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,019 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $171,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,609 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 55,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after buying an additional 185,989 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 142,400 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 610,300 shares of company stock worth $20,992,502. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

Shares of MGM opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.81. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

