Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,815,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,285 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $176,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $90,370.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,896.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOPE opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.27. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

