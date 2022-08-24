Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $191.44 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,052,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,214 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Assurant were worth $191,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Assurant by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Assurant by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Assurant by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Assurant by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Assurant by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $163.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.37 and its 200-day moving average is $174.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

