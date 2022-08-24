Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $193.04 Million Stock Position in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,276,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952,009 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Thoughtworks were worth $193,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of -26.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $114,500 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.