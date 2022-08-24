Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 90,863 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,335,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,863 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $193,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

