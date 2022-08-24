Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023,425 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of AZEK worth $196,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AZEK by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,009,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,165,000 after purchasing an additional 257,410 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 148,205 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,129,000 after buying an additional 28,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.96. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

