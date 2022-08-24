Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 191,974 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 907,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $226,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,962,000 after purchasing an additional 297,400 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $261.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.58. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

