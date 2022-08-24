Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 120,505 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,222,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $234,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in IDEX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in IDEX by 28.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in IDEX by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

IDEX stock opened at $211.43 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

