State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 65,681 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 154.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,681 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter worth about $1,265,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 956,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,506,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 36.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 629,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,325,000 after purchasing an additional 166,802 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,039,000 after purchasing an additional 781,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

