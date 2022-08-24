State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 30,911 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,813 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,911 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in HP were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.08.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

