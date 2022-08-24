State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 1,180 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,476 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Illumina by 2.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,505 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Illumina by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $488.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.21.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

