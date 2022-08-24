State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Comerica were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

