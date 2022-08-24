Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 80,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total value of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $9,043,749. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.36. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

