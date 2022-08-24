State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.88.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $217.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.36 and its 200-day moving average is $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.58%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

