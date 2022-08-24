State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,770 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NICE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.88.
NICE Stock Down 1.2 %
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.58%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NICE)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.