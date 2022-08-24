State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $9.58 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,234,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 704,371 shares of company stock worth $77,215,204. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANET opened at $126.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.