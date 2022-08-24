State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 424,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,460 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,876 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.