The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,574,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $668,384,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $277,399,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $110,301,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

