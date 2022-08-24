State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 69,781 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,781 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE OFC opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 94.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

