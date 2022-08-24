State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,735 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth $29,160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

