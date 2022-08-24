Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $15,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 207,711 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,043,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,059,000 after buying an additional 96,381 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,389,000 after buying an additional 39,975 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 806,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,746,000 after buying an additional 78,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 790,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,722,000 after buying an additional 54,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.14.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

