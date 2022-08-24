Raymond James & Associates Has $48.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 536,584 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 31,694 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $48,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 287.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 335,806 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 249,060 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 237,855 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,345,000 after acquiring an additional 57,845 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 120,326 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 91,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.40.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.