Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $47,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $153.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

