Primecap Management Co. CA Has $6.52 Million Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 58.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAVE. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE SAVE opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

