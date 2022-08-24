Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEE. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SEE opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

