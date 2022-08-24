Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 1,583 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 1,629.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Repligen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Repligen by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,697 shares of company stock worth $9,621,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $224.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.61 and its 200 day moving average is $178.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

