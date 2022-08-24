Raymond James & Associates Has $49.56 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 414,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $49,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after purchasing an additional 455,162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,871,000 after buying an additional 85,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

