State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $10.43 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,822 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,884,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.6 %

OTIS opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

