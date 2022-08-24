SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNK. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,203,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 165,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $94.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.67. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.