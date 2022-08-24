55I LLC Purchases 1,132 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

55I LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Shares of RTX opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.83.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

