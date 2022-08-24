Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 9,540 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth $8,046,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,922,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.25. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

