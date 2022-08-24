Raymond James & Associates Purchases 53,822 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 897,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,822 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $46,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 33.3% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sanofi by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $40.58 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

