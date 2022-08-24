JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $106.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.56% from the company’s previous close.

JD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.

JD opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. JD.com has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $673,008,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in JD.com by 17,167.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after buying an additional 5,589,631 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in JD.com by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,434,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,103,000 after buying an additional 3,667,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JD.com by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,646,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,037,000 after buying an additional 2,230,378 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in JD.com by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,420,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,099,000 after buying an additional 1,698,082 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

