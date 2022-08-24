JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $106.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.56% from the company’s previous close.
JD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.64.
JD.com Stock Up 3.4 %
JD opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. JD.com has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 0.37.
Institutional Trading of JD.com
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD.com (JD)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.