State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $12.98 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,249 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $175.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

