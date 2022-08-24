Robert W. Baird Trims Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Target Price to $375.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $392.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COO. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $311.32 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $284.01 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

