The Kraft Heinz Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years. Kraft Heinz has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,515 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after buying an additional 1,397,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,964,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,713,000 after acquiring an additional 176,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,827,000 after purchasing an additional 146,565 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.