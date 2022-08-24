Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 247.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $19.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDM. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $395,751.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 640,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 122.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 382,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 37.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 226,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,909,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after purchasing an additional 150,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Stories

