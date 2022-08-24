The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 24th

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $27.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,822.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $105,716.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $46,747.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $294,000.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

