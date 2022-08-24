Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,577,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,660 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $49,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,891,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,804,000 after buying an additional 923,925 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 113.0% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,486,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after buying an additional 788,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after buying an additional 760,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,407,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,584,000 after buying an additional 560,924 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.29. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

