2,900 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM opened at $258.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.57. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of -106.29 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

