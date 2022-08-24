I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 409.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,625 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of I-Mab worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $80.88.

IMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $72.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

