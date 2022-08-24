Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,044 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Meridee Moore purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RYN opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

