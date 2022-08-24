BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases Shares of 2,253 MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $114.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.01.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $149,999.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,202 shares of company stock worth $1,018,818. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Read More

