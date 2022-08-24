Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,982 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 282,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

