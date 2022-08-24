BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 21,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in AGCO by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average is $120.45.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.10%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

