National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of National Bank worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NBHC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on National Bank to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on National Bank to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Bank Price Performance

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,489 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,566.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $197,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.89.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.72%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

